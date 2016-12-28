Vandals damage inflatable golf dome in central Ohio

WHITEHALL — An air-filled dome that shelters golfers at the Four Seasons Golf Center in central Ohio has been damaged by vandals for the second time in a little over a month.

The Columbus Dispatch reports police were dispatched to the Whitehall facility just after 11 a.m. on Christmas Day after the dome’s deflation alarm was triggered.

Officers at the scene discovered that someone cut a 15- to 20-foot slit in the dome, which covers a driving range open year-round.

Owner Brian Ashley estimates the vandals caused $80,000 in damage. He says the dome should be back up by the weekend.

Police say eight juveniles caused at least $10,000 in damage on Thanksgiving after they cut three holes into the dome and took a golf cart out on a joyride.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Ohio-58.jpg