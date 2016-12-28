Missing Springfield man in custody after dead infant found in truck in Mercer County

CELINA — A child is dead and a previously missing Clark County man is in custody after a 911 caller found a running truck with an infant in a car seat, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Brian A. Hayslip, 22, of Springfield, is in custody at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility awaiting appropriate charges from the prosecutor’s office. Mercer and Clark counties’ sheriff’s and prosecutors’ offices are working together to investigate who has jurisdiction.

A resident on Wabash Road in Washington Township called 911 at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, reporting they found an infant child in a car seat inside a running truck. Deputies responded, along with members of the Celina Fire Department, who declared the infant dead.

Deputies found an ID for Hayslip inside the truck and found he was reported as a missing person from Clark County.

The nearest on-duty K-9, Mojo from Coldwater Police Department, and his handler, Sgt. Kyle Dues, tracked and found Hayslip in an open field, next to a wooded area.

The infant child went to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, which should be conducted later today.

By John Bush