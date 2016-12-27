Family Promise seeks new director

LIMA — Allen County’s lone homeless shelter for families is looking for a new executive director.

Family Promise of Lima-Allen County is accepting applications for its top administrative position after former Executive Director Chuck Wolfe retired earlier this month.

“He’d been putting in a lot of work,” Family Promise board Vice President Marlene Schumaker said. “That type of position can be fairly stressful on a person, and Chuck had been doing it for several years now, so he decided he wanted to move on and retire.”

Along with administrative responsibilities, Family Promise’s executive director would also handle supervisory roles as well as be involved in developing funding sources and managing the organization’s finances. For Schumaker, the ideal candidate will hopefully have both compassion for the homeless families they serve while also having excellent organizational skills to help secure and administer the limited funds available to the shelter.

“Everything we do financially is donated by the public,” she said. “If they know something about grants, that would be helpful. That’s something that could help keep us running. We’re very slim when it comes to funding.”

While the search continues for a new director, case manager Glenda Newland is serving as interim director, with board members also picking up the slack left by Wolfe’s departure, along with gleaning from Wolfe what skills and attributes would be needed in a new director.

“There are a lot of things in the job you don’t think about until you look at what that person does day to day,” Schumaker said. “As board members, we weren’t doing this on a day-to-day basis, so we were asking Chuck questions and going through everything to find out what we kind of job description to put together.”

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 16 and can be sent to Marlene Schumaker c/o Family Promise, 129 S. Pierce St. Lima, OH 45801 or by email to [email protected] For information, call Family Promise at 419-879-4600.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

