Bath Township house fire leaves $30K in damage, no injuries

LIMA — No injuries were reported after a house fire Tuesday morning in Bath Township.

At 10:08 a.m. the department responded to a 911 report of a fire at 440 Roush Road. Upon arrival, they found that Justin Rader, who was temporarily renting the house, had escaped the building unharmed, with heavy smoke billowing out of the structure. According to the department, Rader said he had awoken to find the house filling with smoke before escaping. Danny Roush, the owner of the house, was not in it at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to enter the structure and extinguish the fire within a half-hour, according to Bath Township Fire Chief Joseph Kitchen. The fire had spread to the attic area, which caused heavy smoke, heat and water damage throughout the building. Firefighters remained on the scene for about two hours, with no other injuries reported.

While Kitchen has ruled the fire accidental, the investigation into the cause of the blaze was still ongoing late Tuesday. Investigators were unsure if there were any operational smoke alarms in the house at the time of the fire.

“Rader said he was not alerted to the fire,” Kitchen said.

Damages were estimated at $30,000, and the house is insured, according to Fire Department officials. Rader received assistance from the Allen County chapter of the American Red Cross after escaping the fire.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office and a ranger from the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District also rendered assistance at the scene.

By Craig Kelly

