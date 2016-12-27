Case against Putnam County teacher accused of sex with student sent to Common Pleas Court

OTTAWA — The case against a substitute teacher accused of having sex with a student has been sent to Putnam County Common Pleas Court.

Jessica L. Storer, 28, of Pandora, made her second court appearance Tuesday after being charged with sexual battery, a third-degree felony, and six counts of furnishing alcohol to an underage person, each a first-degree misdemeanor. During her first court appearance Thursday, Storer pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges.

Storer is accused of having sex with a male student from Pandora-Gilboa High School on Nov. 26 at her home at 202 South Ave., Pandora. Pandora Police Chief Scott Stant arrested Storer Dec. 21 after an investigation into a tip he received.

Stant was told Storer was a substitute teacher for Pandora-Gilboa schools and that she had provided alcohol to minors at her home. He also was told Storer had sexual intercourse with a male student she had in class, according to court records.

Stant contacted the father of the teenager, who gave him permission to speak with his son. The teenager said he was at Storer’s home the evening of Nov. 25 and spent the night. He said he drank alcohol Storer provided, according to court records.

The teenager told the police chief he had sexual intercourse with Storer on the morning of Nov. 26 at her home, according to court records.

Stant interviewed Storer on Dec. 13, and she admitted to having sex with the teenager, according to court records.

A $50,000 bond set by Putnam County Municipal Court Judge Chad Niese was continued during Storer’s preliminary hearing Tuesday. She is also ordered to stay away from the teenager and Pandora-Gilboa schools, is not permitted to work as a teacher or substitute teacher, and must stay away from children who are not related to her.

