Sidney offering winter shelter for homeless

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney will have a winter shelter in place for the homeless, with a telephone hotline available to help those needing a referral to the shelter.

The Warming Center will be located in the Alpha Community Center, 330 E. Court St. from Monday through March 31. Those in attendance can arrived between 6:30 and 9 p.m. with a hot meal served at 7 p.m. Guests will be served a hot breakfast at 7 a.m. before leaving. Hot showers will also be available. Case management services will also be available for those seeking shelter and suffering from domestic violence.

Those in need of emergency shelter can call 2-1-1 to learn more about the shelter and other emergency housing options.