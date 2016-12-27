Gas prices up 17 cents in area counties

LIMA — Gas prices in nine area counties increased an average of 17.1 cents since last week, according to prices reported to GasBuddy.com.

Van Wert County saw the most significant jump, as the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas went from $2.12 last week to $2.40 early Tuesday — a 28-cent increase. Putnam County experienced the second-largest increase, with the average gas price climbing 21 cents. Gas prices in Auglaize County rose 20 cents, while prices in Mercer and Shelby counties surged 16 cents.

The lowest average price in the region was $2.30 in Hardin County, followed by Mercer ($2.38), Van Wert ($2.40), Allen and Logan ($2.41), Auglaize ($2.42), Putnam and Shelby ($2.43) and Hancock ($2.45) counties.

The average price in Ohio was $2.38, making it the 13th most expensive state in the country. Ohio’s prices rose 10.3 cents per gallon from the previous week. This compares with the national average, which increased 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.28.

In the Lima region, gas prices were 41 cents higher than last month’s average of $2 and were up 51 cents from last year’s average of $1.90. In Ohio, prices were 47.7 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and were 35.9 cents higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 16.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 28.4 cents higher than one year ago.

However, gas prices are expected to plateau as the year comes to an end.

“Expect the aggressive escalation that we saw for retail gasoline prices through much of December to stall out in the final week of the year,” said Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

