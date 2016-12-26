2016 The Best of Real Wheels

Northwest Ohio is car country. Throughout the year, The Lima News enjoys spotlighting the many classic cars across the region and sharing the interesting stories behind their owners love for the vehicles. We asked a panel of car enthusiasts to select their 10 favorite cars from among the 50-plus vehicles showcased every Monday in our Real Wheels feature. The results appear below.

page example from last year

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/2015-Best-of-Real-Wheels-1.pdf page example from last year

No. 2: 1955 Ford Fairlane. Sharon Roeder, of Lima, has fond memories of her late husband Mike and this car.

No. 7: 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. Dick Mowery, 73, and his wife, Eileen, 76, purchased this car and then got married 14 years ago.

No. 1: 1959 Corvette. Pete Miller, of Spencerville, has owned it for 54 years and calls it “a great car for an old man.”

No. 6. A 1940 Ford Coupe. Gary Pahl, of Lima, purchased this car in 1960 from a refinery worker that had been relocated from Texas to Lima.

No. 8: 1974 Chevrolet Nova: Keith Hunt has owned this car since 1983 when he was a senior at Bath High School.

No. 10: A 1932 Ford Roadster. Ron Illyes of Delphos found his dream car eight years ago in California.

No. 3: 1959 Ford Skyliner with a retractable hardtop roof owned by Frank and Carolyn Tobe of Glandorf since 1984.

No. 4: 1964 Mustang Convertible. Chuck and Ruth Truesdale of Waynesfield have owned this car since 1994.

No. 5: 1970 Dodge Super Bee. This is one of two Bees owned by Dan Stratton, 46, of Lima.

No 9: 1966 Chevrolet Supersport. Judy Gibson of rural Wapakoneta insists that her husband, Bob, is living his second childhood with this car. Bob disagrees, saying he is still living his first one.