GET THIS: 2 men arrested after chase over illegal ninja sword

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say two men have been arrested after one chased the other after he stole his ninja sword at a New Jersey train station.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that 61-year-old Leon Cureton was arrested Thursday morning after he took a katana-type sword wrapped in a black garbage bag from 29-year-old Fernando Pellot.

Pellot then chased after Cureton through Newark Penn Station before police stopped the two men.

Cureton was charged with theft and receiving stolen property and was being held on a bench warrant from New York at the Essex County Correctional Facility.

Pellot was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

It wasn’t immediately clear if either man had an attorney to comment on their behalf.