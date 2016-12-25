Lima American Legion serves annual meal

LIMA — Lima American Legion director Kyle Catlett saw a need for area citizens on Christmas back in 2003.

Now, 13 years later, it has become a regular event for many families.

“We volunteered at the Thanksgiving dinner in 2003,” Catlett said. “Most places are closed on Christmas, maybe a few truck stops are open. We didn’t sit down for a family dinner until evening. We saw a need.”

Catlett said he talks to many of the same people who attend the event each year. He used to receive several phone calls to check if it was being held. Now, everyone knows it will be available and they know they can show up.

“Several people look forward to it,” Catlett said. “This is their regular, traditional stop.”

Catlett and a group of 25 volunteers helped out at the event, which drew better than 400 people for a free Christmas dinner, which included turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, scalloped corn, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, cornbread dressing, macaroni and cheese, homemade greens, bread and butter and much more. It was the second year the event featured the classic greens prepared by Lima’s own Skip Hutchins.

“The people love them,” Catlett said.

Hutchins was not about to give up his recipe for the greens.

“If I told ya, well, you know the rest,” Hutchins said.

Of the volunteers, most have been helping out since the event’s inception. They not only volunteer, but they also bring food along.

“It is nice to help put a smile on peoples’ faces,” said Debra Pettigrew, who has volunteered for the event since the first year. “Its Christmas. It makes you feel good to help.”

The Johnny Johnson chapter of the Korean War Veterans and VFW Post 1275 helped cover expenses for the event. The American Legion provided use of the hall. Save-A-Lot and area merchants also chipped in much for the event. Black & White Cab provided free rides to and from the event for people without transportation.

Bailey Calvelage serves macaroni and cheese Sunday during the 14th annual Christmas dinner held at the Lima American Legion.

Lima American Legion serves annual meal