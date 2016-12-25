Officers find drugs after Findlay traffic stop

FINDLAY — A traffic stop conducted by the Findlay Police Department at 1:02 a.m. Sunday resulted in several drug charges.

According to the report, an officer made a traffic stop. During the investigation found reason to believe the suspect, Shad Noblit, 36, was in possession of controlled substances. A K9 unit was called to the scene and made positive identification of controlled substances in the vehicle. A large amount of what was suspected to be crystal meth, other drugs, drug paraphernalia and money was located in the vehicle.

Noblit was arrested on charges of possession of crystal meth, a second-degree felony; possession of heroin, a fifth degree felony; and three other fifth-degree felony charges.

Noblit is incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center.