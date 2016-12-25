Sidney residence damaged by electrical fire

SIDNEY — The Sidney Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 9:59 a.m. Sunday at 420 N. Wagner St.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor and attic of the structure. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames with multiple fire hoses and performed a search to confirm that all occupants and pets were accounted for. DP&L was called to the scene to secure the utilities to the structure.

Fire damage was contained to the second floor and attic area. The rest of the home received minimal smoke and water damage. Damage was estimated at $15,000 to the structure and $5,000 to the contents. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours to control, extinguish and investigate the fire.

The cause of the fire was electrical.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The family is being assisted by Red Cross with immediate needs. The Lockington Fire Department aided at the scene.