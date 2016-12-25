JSMC benefits from new legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sens. Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown announced Saturday that President Barack Obama has signed into law the Fiscal Year 2017 National Defense Authorization Act.

The act authorizes funding for the Abrams Tank and the Stryker Vehicle, which are both produced at Lima’s Joint Systems Manufacturing Center. The National Defense Authorization Act includes $652 million to support modifications to the Abrams Tank and $579 million for the Stryker Vehicle.