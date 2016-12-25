Icy weather inflates district’s winter costs

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation, District 1, issued the following report on snow and ice operations during the winter season:

A total of 13,730 tons of salt and 168,010 gallons of deicing liquids were used to maintain 3,354 miles of roadways in Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Wyandot counties. Workers have driven 146,365 miles for snow and ice removal through Friday. So far, $1.37 million has been spent on labor, equipment and material costs.

At this point last year, 700 tons of salt had been used and $260,375 had been spent.