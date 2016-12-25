Letter: Spirit of Christmas found in Lima

I have recently discovered that the Spirit of Christmas and that good-hearted people are alive and well in Lima.

My wife and I are well into the senior citizen years. Five people came forward to offer us a helping hand during the recent bad weather. The first was a lady at the west side Kewpee. She left the line to open doors, give my wife a helping hand and clean snow off my car. The second was a lady who saw my wife, who walks with a cane, slowly making her way to my car at the Kohl’s store.

She took her by the arm to steady her and opened the car door and assisted her in entering. Later that same week, on two different occasions, two gentlemen offered her assistance under bad weather and walking conditions. All were strangers to both of us and all were offering their help from the goodness of their hearts.

I wish to say thank you to those kind people and Merry Christmas to all.

Roy Coon, Lima