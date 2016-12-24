LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: Jordan, Portman condemn UN resolution on Israel settlements

WASHINGTON — After a United Nations Security Council resolution was passed Friday condemning the construction of Israeli settlements in what is considered Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, with the United States abstaining from the vote, two area lawmakers voiced their displeasure with the vote.

U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana: Jordan, along with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, criticized the vote Friday in publicized statements, emphasizing their support of Israel in this matter.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the United Nations Security Council’s vote today,” Jordan said. “I stand with our great friend Israel in opposition to this resolution and look forward to a new era of friendship and cooperation with Israel under President-elect Donald Trump.”

“This resolution does nothing to actually resolve issues between Israel and the Palestinians,” Portman said. “Instead it will only aid and abet those who seek to isolate Israel and encourage future initiatives to impose a policy outcome independent of direct, bilateral negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians. By overturning nearly 40 years of bipartisan U.S. policy towards anti-Israel UN Security Council resolutions, President [Barack] Obama has left a key regional ally exposed and undermined faith in America’s commitment to stand by its allies.”

Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green: Latta joined Ohio State Highway Patrol Capt. Gene Smith for a ride-along earlier this week in an effort to see what troopers do on a daily basis on Ohio’s highways.

“Joining Captain Smith this morning gave me a front-seat view of the services that troopers in the Ohio State Highway Patrol provide on a daily basis,” Latta said. “It was very apparent the professionalism and sense of duty that these troopers consistently display while keeping our roadways safe. Whether it’s emergency response situations or criminal investigations, the Highway Patrol continues to contribute to a safer Ohio.”

U.S. Senate

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio: On Tuesday, Brown, along with Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, and 17 of their Democratic and independent colleagues in the Senate, sent a letter to Trump calling on his administration to help bring down the cost of prescription drugs.

“It is undeniable that more and more families are struggling to access medications, and in many cases, are forced to choose between paying for prescription drugs and other necessities, like food and shelter. The American public is fed up, with roughly 8-in-10 Americans reporting that drug prices are unreasonable, and that we must take action to lower costs,” said the senators in the letter. “You now have the authority to push for a future that prioritizes patients. We are ready to advance measures to achieve this goal and we urge you to partner with Republicans and Democrats alike to take meaningful steps to address the high cost of prescription drugs through bold administrative and legislative actions.”

The senators are hoping that a Trump administration will allow for the Secretary of Health and Human Services to negotiate better prices for Medicare recipients, require drug manufacturers to release their costs associated with creating the drugs, and put an end to price gouging.

On Friday, Brown, along with Portman, celebrated the authorization of $1.2 billion for the Abrams tank and Stryker vehicle at Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act signed into law by Obama. The provisions include $652 million to support modifications to the Abrams tank and more than $579 million for the Stryker.

“Some of the safest and most advanced military vehicles in the world are made in Lima,” Brown said.

“The best tanks in the world are made in Lima, Ohio,” Portman said. “And with this $1 billion investment, Congress is recognizing that and ensuring that the JSMC continues to provide these tanks to our troops. This is good news for taxpayers, good news for our military, and it’s very good news for Lima.”

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio: Multiple Portman-sponsored measures were signed into law Friday as part of the NDAA, including the Countering Disinformation and Propaganda Act, which aims to help American allies counter propaganda from Russia, China and other nations.

Key elements of Portman’s Ukraine security assistance package were also included in the NDAA, including authorizing $350 million in security assistance to that nation. Half of that funding would be earmarked for helping Ukraine implement defense reforms, including instituting civilian control over the military, coordinating with the Ukrainian parliament to help it exercise oversight of its defense ministry and increase transparency and accountability in its defense procurement efforts.

