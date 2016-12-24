Lima-area Christmas Day closings

Government

Allen County offices — Closed Monday.

Auglaize County offices — Offices closed Monday.

Putnam County offices — Closed Monday.

Lima city offices — Offices closed Monday.

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles — Offices closed Monday.

Transportation

Lima/Allen County Regional Transit Authority — Closed Monday.

Banks

Chase — Closed Monday.

Citizens National Bank — Closed Monday.

Fifth Third Bank — Closed Monday.

First Federal Bank — Closed Monday.

Huntington Bank — Closed Monday.

The State Bank & Trust — Closed Monday.

Superior Federal Credit Union — Closed Monday.

Union Bank — Closed Monday.

Woodforest National Bank (inside Wal-Mart) — Closed Sunday. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Retail

Chief — Closed Sunday. Open at 6 a.m. Monday.

Lima Mall — Closed Sunday. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

The Lima News — Closed Monday. Call center hours: 7 to 10 a.m. Sunday; 7 to 10 a.m. Monday.

Meijer — Closed Sunday. Open at 6 a.m. Monday.

Sam’s Club — Closed Sunday.

Wal-Mart — Closed Sunday. Open at 6 a.m. Monday.

Schools

Bluffton University — Students return to classes Jan. 9.

Ohio Northern University — Students return to classes Jan. 17.

Ohio State University-Lima — Students return to classes Jan. 9.

Rhodes State — Students return to classes Jan. 9.

University of Findlay — Students return to classes Jan. 9.

University of Northwestern Ohio — Students return to classes Jan. 3.

Wright State University — Students return to classes Jan. 3.

Courts

Allen County courts

Municipal Court: Closed Monday.

Common Pleas: Closed Monday.

Probate: Closed Monday.

Auglaize County courts

Municipal Court: Closed Monday.

Common Pleas: Closed Monday.

Probate: Closed Monday.

Putnam County courts

Municipal Court: Closed Monday.

Common Pleas: Closed Monday.

Probate: Closed Monday.

Post Office

Post offices — Closed Monday.

Libraries

Auglaize County District Library — Closed Monday.

Lima Public Library — Closed Sunday and Monday.

Putnam County District Library — Closed Sunday and Monday.

Garbage

Allen County Refuse/Wright Refuse — Running normal schedule. No change in routes.

Allied Waste/Republic Services — Closed Monday. Running one day behind that week. Friday pickup will be picked up on Saturday.

Art’s Rolloffs & Refuse — Closed Monday. Running one day behind.

Griffith Trash Pick-up Service — No delays. Running normal schedule.

J&N Hallers — Running normal schedule. No change in routes.

Van Wert Solid Waste Management District — Closed Monday. Running one day behind.