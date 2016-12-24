Lima-area Christmas Day closings

Government
Allen County offices — Closed Monday.
Auglaize County offices — Offices closed Monday.
Putnam County offices — Closed Monday.
Lima city offices — Offices closed Monday.
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles — Offices closed Monday.
Transportation
Lima/Allen County Regional Transit Authority — Closed Monday.
Banks
Chase — Closed Monday.
Citizens National Bank — Closed Monday.
Fifth Third Bank — Closed Monday.
First Federal Bank — Closed Monday.
Huntington Bank — Closed Monday.
The State Bank & Trust — Closed Monday.
Superior Federal Credit Union — Closed Monday.
Union Bank — Closed Monday.
Woodforest National Bank (inside Wal-Mart) — Closed Sunday. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
Retail
Chief — Closed Sunday. Open at 6 a.m. Monday.
Lima Mall — Closed Sunday. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.
The Lima News — Closed Monday. Call center hours: 7 to 10 a.m. Sunday; 7 to 10 a.m. Monday.
Meijer — Closed Sunday. Open at 6 a.m. Monday.
Sam’s Club — Closed Sunday.
Wal-Mart — Closed Sunday. Open at 6 a.m. Monday.
Schools
Bluffton University — Students return to classes Jan. 9.
Ohio Northern University — Students return to classes Jan. 17.
Ohio State University-Lima — Students return to classes Jan. 9.
Rhodes State — Students return to classes Jan. 9.
University of Findlay — Students return to classes Jan. 9.
University of Northwestern Ohio — Students return to classes Jan. 3.
Wright State University — Students return to classes Jan. 3.
Courts
Allen County courts
Municipal Court: Closed Monday.
Common Pleas: Closed Monday.
Probate: Closed Monday.
Auglaize County courts
Municipal Court: Closed Monday.
Common Pleas: Closed Monday.
Probate: Closed Monday.
Putnam County courts
Municipal Court: Closed Monday.
Common Pleas: Closed Monday.
Probate: Closed Monday.
Post Office
Post offices — Closed Monday.
Libraries
Auglaize County District Library — Closed Monday.
Lima Public Library — Closed Sunday and Monday.
Putnam County District Library — Closed Sunday and Monday.
Garbage
Allen County Refuse/Wright Refuse — Running normal schedule. No change in routes.
Allied Waste/Republic Services — Closed Monday. Running one day behind that week. Friday pickup will be picked up on Saturday.
Art’s Rolloffs & Refuse — Closed Monday. Running one day behind.
Griffith Trash Pick-up Service — No delays. Running normal schedule.
J&N Hallers — Running normal schedule. No change in routes.
Van Wert Solid Waste Management District — Closed Monday. Running one day behind.