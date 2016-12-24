Allen County Crime Stoppers

THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867
SOLVING CRIMES
CRIME OF THE WEEK
Allen County Sheriff’s investigators were looking for the person or people who broke into a home in the 5200 block of Ridge Road near Elida between Dec. 13 and 14. The burglar stole electronic gaming equipment, games, and a television set.
Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.
WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK
Stanley Eric Dyer
Age: 44
Height: 6 foot 4
Weight: 220 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Charge: Breaking and entering
Spring Renee Fugatt
Age: 36
Height: 5 foot 7
Weight: 196 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Charge: Fail to report to jail
Patrick Kevin Smith
Age: 63
Height: 5 foot 8
Weight: 210 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Gray
Charge: Theft
