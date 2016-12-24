Allen County Crime Stoppers

THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867

SOLVING CRIMES

CRIME OF THE WEEK

Allen County Sheriff’s investigators were looking for the person or people who broke into a home in the 5200 block of Ridge Road near Elida between Dec. 13 and 14. The burglar stole electronic gaming equipment, games, and a television set.

Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.

WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

Stanley Eric Dyer

Age: 44

Height: 6 foot 4

Weight: 220 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Charge: Breaking and entering

Spring Renee Fugatt

Age: 36

Height: 5 foot 7

Weight: 196 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Fail to report to jail

Patrick Kevin Smith

Age: 63

Height: 5 foot 8

Weight: 210 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Gray

Charge: Theft

All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.