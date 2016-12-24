Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court Dispositions

Dec. 13

Megan E. Donnelly, 32, of 2390 Baty Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $250 fine.

Marquaves J. Pryor, 24, of 1141 Catalpa Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 90 days jail, 62 suspended, $600 fine.

Jason L. Wall, 34, of 645 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Vernessa R. Spence, 58, of 758 E. Fourth St., Apt. C4, Lima, pleaded no contest to failure to reinstate a license. Sentence: $200 fine.

Brittany E. Spradlin, 22, of 817 Holly St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Morgann Poling, 23, of 1082 N. Main St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Konner J. Dunklee, 18, of 10740 Gloria Greer Lane, Holly, Michigan, pleaded no contest to speed. Sentence: $100 fine.

Trevor J. Cedeira, 19, of 2800 Racers Way, Apt. RV24, Lima, pleaded no contest to speed. Sentence: $100 fine.

Jody L. Parsons, 52, of 790 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded no contest to speed. Sentence: $100 fine.

Travis L. Binkley, 29, of 770 Lutz Road, Lima, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Elsie M. Grady, 31, of 561 Holmes, Lima, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 30 days jail, 11 suspended, $150 fine.

Tara D. Monroe, 46, of 1824 Lowell Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Shiloh M. Ridenour, 28, of 205 S. Woodlawn Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Charity M. Fisher, 36, of 1912 E. Elm St., Lot 40, Lima, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, $150 fine.

Robert W. Kennedy II, 65, of 2262 E. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 170 suspended, $500 fine.

Todd A. Ellerbrock, 48, of 1712 Mound Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $650 fine.

Matthew Develbiss, 34, of 324 Elmwood Place, Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 20 days jail, 17 suspended, $650 fine.

Courtney P. Dunkley, 51, of 2-13164 114 Ave. NW, Apt. 2, Edmonton, Alberta, pleaded no contest to parking on highway interstate. Sentence: $150 fine.

Yvonne Clevenger, 36, of 427 N. Washington St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Dewayne L. Wilson-Smith, 25, of 825 Madison, Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 9 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 90 days jail, 69 suspended, $100 fine.

Russell W. Sims, 30, of 865 Richie Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 10 days jail, 9 suspended, $250 fine.

Ronald A. Phillips, 28, of 1548 Richlieu Drive, Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge of domestic violence. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Nicholas E. Wireman, 30, of 1026 Brower Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 169 suspended, $750 fine.

Shaun A. Sloan, 24, of 7652 Brehob Road, Indianapolis, Indiana, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Jason L. Wall, 34, of 645 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $350 fine.

Antwon Ward, 31, of 953 E. Vine St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $250 fine.

Dec. 14

Jodi L. Young, 53, of 8201 Reservoir Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Tesla N. White, 26, of 317 Leonard Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $150 fine.

Marlene K. Clemons, 55, of 1107 Baxter St., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, $250 fine.

Nola B. Williams, 56, of 301 E. 10th St., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 90 suspended, $150 fine.

Brady Durr, 40, of 1115 S. Sugar St., Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail, 60 suspended, $250 fine.

Austin B. Trenkamp, 53, of 2940 Makley Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to possession drug abuse instruments. Sentence: 10 days jail, $150 fine.

Jose Duron, 60, of 1156 Franklin St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Douglas L. Bowers, 59, of 302 W. Spring St., Apt. 614, Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Farron D. Cornett, 59, of 413 Prospect Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Kimberly A. Ryane, 28, of 102 N. Blackhoof St., Apt. 6, Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Thomas R. Martz, 40, of 4171 state Route 235, Unit C, Ada, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, four suspended, $500 fine.

Kileigh M. Paxton, 24, of 2611 Norval Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Alexandria N. Moss, 30, of 1906 Rice Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Kenneth V. Edwards II, 38, of 947 Leland Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to speed. Sentence: $100 fine.

Heather L. Stotler, 34, of 1432 Lakewood Ave., Apt. 3, Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $150 fine.

Michael E. Campbell, 42, of 287 Mullen Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 57 suspended, $500 fine.

Misty D. Fox, 34, of 101 Ward St., Elida, pleaded not guilty to stopping for school bus. Sentence: $100 fine.

Taylor C. Petush, 21, of 1560 S. Funk Road, Wooster, pleaded guilty to speed. Sentence: $200 fine.

Dec. 15

Lee M. Brodman, 32, of 364 Cherry St., Bluffton, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Billy R. Gibson II, 46, of 732 Leeson Ave., Van Wert, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Tyler A. Lee, 19, of 1160 Westerly Dr., Apt. C, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Tierre A. Scales, 40, of 1217 W. High St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Evie Tussing, 37, of 24249 Lincoln Highway, Apt. 26, Delphos, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Ashlee N. Landry, 31, of 120 Haller St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Mohamed A. Mohamed, 27, of 1247 St. Anthony Ave., Apt. 1306, St. Paul, Minnesota, pleaded guilty to windshields and wipers. Sentence: $150 fine.

Dimitre S. Toushek, 53, of 5 Charleston Road, Etobicoke, Ontario, pleaded guilty to tail lights – rear license plate. Sentence: $150 fine.

Michael J. Newland, 47, of 516 W. McKibben St., Lima, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Michael A. Anderson, 41, of 8907 Ferguson Ave., Savannah, Georgia, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Alfred E. Johnson, 38, of 520 Columbia St., St. Marys, pleaded no contest to no operator license. Sentence: $100 fine.

Austin L. Ridenour, 20, of 1115 E. Albert St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Dec. 16

Jennifer Kilgore, 30, of 1645 Brownlee Ave., Youngstown, pleaded guilty to criminal damaging / endangering. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $150 fine.

Helen G. Harris, of 2435 Bible Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Michael E. Campbell, 42, of 287 Mullen Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to criminal mischief. Sentence: 60 days jail, $250 fine.

Jerome A. Hunter, 46, of 216 E. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Kevin D. Wheatley, 47, of 551 E. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Abigail N. Current, 18, of 810 Aster #214, Lima, pleaded guilty to falsification. Sentence: 30 days jail, 29 suspended, $150 fine.

John F. Garr, 52, of 3427 E. State Road 124, Bluffton, Indiana, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $250 fine.

Beau H. Travillo, 47, of 1625 N. Union St., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Charelle L. Jackson, 23, of 855 ½ W. Spring St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Monica J. Koger, 42, of 839 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded not guilty to assault. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

April Dorman, 58, of 364 Cherry St., Bluffton, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, 29 suspended, $250 fine.

Jennifer Kilgore, 30, of 1645 Brownlee Ave., Youngstown, pleaded guilty to use/possession/sale drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $150 fine.

Tiwane J. Robinson, 19, of 6414 Roxanne Drive, Ft. Wayne, Indiana, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

William E. Grzymalo, 68, of 2150 Stewart Road, Lot 3, Lima, pleaded guilty to domestic violence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $250 fine.

Matthew D. Mayberry, 24, of 811 E. 4th St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 25 suspended, $425 fine.

Tiara K. Holbrook, 28, of 1505 W. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Kashauna M. Lewis, 34, of 312 McPheron Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to stopping after accident info. Sentence: 90 days jail, 75 suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: 90 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Ryan-Michael R. Agnew, 22, of 23481 Fairmont Road, Waynesfield, pleaded guilty to improper registration. Sentence: $100 fine.

Gabriel Mata, 36, of 8753 Road O, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to stopping after accident info. Sentence: $250 fine.

Jodee R. Hunter, 45, of 260 Mahoning Drive, Lima, pleaded no contest to speed. Sentence: $100 fine.

Toney Hernadez, 26, of 305 Oak St., Leipsic, pleaded no contest to speed. Sentence: $350 fine.

Dec. 19

Hannah R. Coates, 37, of 6459 McPheron Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $600 fine.

Trevor C. Sheehan, 23, of 1253 W. Feeman Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Randy L. Klett, Jr., 39, of 323 N. Sugar St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 10 days jail, 7 suspended, $500 fine.

Stacey Dewitt, 46, of 435 W. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate a license. Sentence: $150 fine.

Uriel D. Sellers-Hudson, 21, of 901 W. Market St., Apt. 203, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Brittney K. Clemons, 24, of 1107 Baxter St., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $150 fine.

Van D. Runyon, 58, of 1910 Roschmon Ave., Apt. 220, Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Shannon T. Scott Jr., 26, of 928 Michael Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Arik J. Shanklin, 21, of 7521 North 200 East, Rochester, Indiana, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: three days jail, suspended, $450 fine.

Everett H. King, 65, of 902 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail, 90 suspended, $500 fine.

Justin D. Jackson, 35, of 1010 S. Union St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $500 fine.