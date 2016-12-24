Letter: Be carefull what you’re wishing for

Republicans have spent years trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act and privatize medicare, but despite all of the noise and talking points there’s been little legitimate discussion about what this would actually mean for working people in Ohio and the country at large.

Some facts to consider: A repeal of Obamacare would even roll back provisions a majority of Americans largely approve of. Young adults would lose the ability to stay on their parents insurance until they’re 26, reverting back to the previous cut off at 19. Without the unjustly maligned individual mandate helping to subsidize the cost of care for high risk patients, it will become unprofitable for companies to cover those with pre-existing conditions, and since the only regulation requiring insurers to cover pre-existing conditions was in the ACA these patients, over 5 million of them in Ohio alone will be forced to deal with the fear and anxiety of being rendered uninsurable in the now very likely event that they lose coverage.

It’s worse when you consider the effects of privatizing Medicare through the use of vouchers for private insurance. One of the benefits of Medicare’s nature as a federal program is that its size of the market share helps it regulate the cost of care. With that buying power divided up between many different private companies, even patients lucky enough to be unaffected by the repeal of Obamacare will find the effects inescapable. The cost of care will skyrocket, leading to premiums high enough to make Paul Ryan’s proposed vouchers worthless.

Our elected officials should tread lightly before rushing into a full overhaul of our health system.

Robert Whitfield, Findlay