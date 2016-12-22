Westminster church recreates Nativity scene

WESTMINSTER — Members of Westminster Christian Church decided to shake things up a little this holiday season.

The result was a major success.

Members of the church, mostly made up of the youth, reenacted the Nativity story for two shows Thursday night to celebrate the Christmas season. Presented in a “drive-in” style, people wanting to watch could simply drive up to Westminster Park and watch from their cars. Dialogue to go along with the scene was available by tuning in on a radio.

“For several years, we had been doing a play,” said Patrick Kamler, pastor of the church. “We wanted to try a different direction this year. We wanted it to be something that the community could be a part of.”

The church packed the parking lot for both the 6 and 7 p.m. presentations, which lasted about six minutes.

“We weren’t sure what to expect with it being the first year,” Kamler said. “So we were very happy with the turnout.”

Animals for the live nativity were provided by church members, many of them farmers, or from other members calling in favors. A donkey, sheep, chickens and a goat were all part of the presentation. The cast members came through quite well, especially considering the limited time spent to prepare for the event.

“We only had one rehearsal,” said Sophia Parker, 12, of Westminster. Sophia played Mary in the presentation. “We did pretty good, and it was a fun change from what we normally do. We got to choose our parts.”

Sophia said the portrayal of the event is important.

“During Christmas, everyone needs to know about Jesus and what happened,” Sophia said.

