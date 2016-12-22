Crash near Convoy results in four injuries

CONVOY — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated a two-vehicle crash that resulted in four people receiving injuries at 10:26 a.m. Thursday.

According to the report, Betty Wyandt, 87, of Van Wert, drove a 2007 Chrysler east on Convoy Road. Wyandt crossed U.S. 30 and failed to yield to a 2007 Chevrolet 4-door being driven by Margaret Lyons, 54, of Payne. Lyons’ vehicle struck Wyandt’s vehicle in the intersection.

Wyandt’s vehicle came to rest in the right lane of U.S. 30, and Lyons’ vehicle went off the northwest corner of the intersection of U.S. 30 and Convoy Road, stopping at a right-of-way fence.

Wyandt was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne by Convoy EMS. Another passenger, Bonnie Speelman, 85, of Convoy, was taken by Van Wert County Hospital by Scott EMS. Speelman was later flown by Samaritan to Parkview.

Lyons and an unnamed 6-year-old passenger were taken to Van Wert County Hospital by the Van Wert EMS. Lyons was later taken to Parkview by Samaritan’s Mobile ICU. Her 6-year-old passenger was flown by Samaritan to Parkview.

Seatbelts were in use during the crash. However, the 6-year-old child was not properly restrained in a child booster seat.

Van Wert EMS, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and Superior Collision and Knippen’s Towing also assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.