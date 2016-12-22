Expansion at Keystone Brand Meats to create new jobs

LIMA — An expansion project at Keystone Brand Meats will create five new jobs, company president Peter Dorley announced this week.

A physical expansion of Keystone’s Lima facility, located at 3585 Harding Highway, will create additional space for its warehouse and packaging lines. As a result of the expansion, new jobs will be created.

“We do plan on adding somewhere around five jobs, which isn’t a huge number, but it’s a 15-percent increase in our workforce,” Dorley said. “We’re hiring for those jobs now so we can get our staff up to handle our expansion.”

Dorley said the jobs are mainly related to production, but he said maintenance work and administrative positions are also available. Those interested in applying may call 419-225-9600 or stop into the office.

Keystone Brand Meats is a meat processing facility that produces “Heat & Serve” beef, chicken, pork, all-white meat turkey and broth. The “chunk-style” canned meats the company produces are fully cooked, with no preservatives or water added. The company has operated in Lima for four generations.

The building expansion, which will take place in 2017, will focus on Keystone’s cannery and soup-based operation.

“By the time we’re done with this, I’d expect those facilities to be twice the size they are now,” Dorley said.

Dorley said the expansion will also allow the company to offer a greater variety of items and to make its products available in more stores. He said Keystone products are in most regional grocery stores such as Walmart, Kroger and Meijer, but the company hopes to expand into Giant Eagle and other retail outlets.

“The whole purpose of the expansion is to benefit customers,” he said. “We want them to be able to buy a great, affordable product, find it easily in any store they go into and we want to provide the variety they want. Expanding enables us to do that.”

Dorley said the building expansion will begin in spring, and he hopes the entire project will be completed by the end of 2017.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_keystone-meats.jpg

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima