LIMA — An operational issue at Husky Lima Refinery will cause increased flaring and additional noise over the next day or two, a manager at Husky Energy announced Thursday.

Officials are working to resolve the issue, Husky Energy Media and Issues Manager Mel Duvall said in an email.

Individuals with questions or concerns may call 419-226-2300.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

