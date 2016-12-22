Putnam County teacher accused of having sex with student

OTTAWA — A Putnam County substitute teacher is being held on a $50,000 bond Thursday after she was arrested and accused of having sex with one of her students from Pandora-Gilboa High School.

Jessica L. Storer, 28, is charged with sexual battery, a third-degree felony, and six counts of misdemeanor furnishing alcohol to an underage person. She pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanors and was assigned a preliminary hearing date on the felony for Tuesday.

Pandora police arrested Storer this month after receiving information and conducting an investigation. The student was in a class Storer had, an officer said.

