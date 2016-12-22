Jury: DuPont should pay Ohio man $2M in chemical lawsuit

COLUMBUS — A federal jury says DuPont should pay $2 million to an Ohio man who says he got testicular cancer because of a chemical used to make Teflon.

Jurors in Columbus determined compensatory damages Wednesday in the lawsuit of Washington County resident Kenneth Vigneron Sr. Court records show jurors determined DuPont was negligent and its conduct was malicious.

The lawsuit is among 3,000 lawsuits against DuPont Co. by Ohio and West Virginia residents.

Vigneron’s attorney argued DuPont knew the chemical known as C8, emitted by a plant near Parkersburg, West Virginia, could cause cancer.

DuPont’s lawyers say Vigneron’s attorneys haven’t proven C8 causes cancer.

Jurors reconvene Jan. 4 to consider any punitive damages.

DuPont spokesman Dan Turner says the Wilmington, Delaware-based company won’t comment until after the trial’s next phase ends.

