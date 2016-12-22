Carbon particles to blame for Lima boil advisory

LIMA — A slight carbon leak into a treated water storage tank caused the increased turbidity, or cloudiness, level that forced the city to issue a boil advisory Wednesday evening, according to the City of Lima Utilities Department.

Utilities Director Mike Caprella and Mayor David Berger held a press conference Thursday morning to outline the events that led up to the issuance of the advisory, which was lifted at 5 a.m. Thursday.

“As we were changing the carbon in the activated carbon contact filters two days ago, shortly later in the afternoon, we saw some spikes in our turbidity,” Caprella said. “During this whole process, we were still monitoring, still treating the water and maintaining a good chlorine residual, which assures you that the water is safe.”

During the investigation, in which several samples were taken in the plant to locate the source of the increased turbidity, it was found that a valve in a storage tank for treated water was able to be moved slightly, leading to the conclusion that some water with carbon particles still in it from the filter change had made its way into the tank.

“It got to the level where it exceeded [Environmental Protection Agency] standards for [turbidity],” Caprella said.

However, even with the EPA recommending a boil advisory, at no point did the water have any hazardous contaminants, according to Caprella.

“Every test we had showed that the water was safe,” he said.

By Craig Kelly

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

