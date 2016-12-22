Cemetery says vandals cause damage over $1M; offers reward

COLUMBUS — A cemetery in Ohio where vandals have caused more than $1 million in damage is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for the crimes.

The nonprofit Greenlawn Cemetery Association says the vandalism that began last year has damaged more than 600 markers at the Columbus cemetery. Cemetery officials believe the same two or three people committed the crimes.

The association and a Crime Stoppers group are working together to try to help authorities identify the vandals. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers will collect information from any tipsters. The cemetery will provide the $1,000 cash reward.

The 360-acre cemetery was established in 1848.

People buried there include World War I flying ace Eddie Rickenbacker and Samuel Bush, the grandfather of former Republican President George H.W. Bush.

