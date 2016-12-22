No early prison release for ex-Ohio lawmaker, for now

CINCINNATI — An early prison release bid by a former Republican Ohio lawmaker who had 10 of 13 criminal counts against him overturned has been denied.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports a judge this week denied Pete Beck’s emergency release request because the appeals court that last week ruled Beck was wrongly convicted of securities-related counts and perjury counts has up to 10 days to reconsider that ruling. Beck may refile his motion after that.

Beck was convicted last year of misleading investors at a company where he worked and using investors’ money for personal gain. He received a four-year sentence.

The appeals court ruled the alleged crimes involving securities-related counts were outside the statute of limitations and the panel couldn’t conclude Beck’s testimony related to perjury counts was “clearly false.”

