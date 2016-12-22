Lima records 8th homicide of 2016

LIMA — A woman is dead and her live-in boyfriend in custody in what is shaping up to be Lima’s eigth homicide this year.

Lima Police were called to 118 S. Metcalf St. Apt. A, just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Someone found the body of Kimberly Clark, a 40-year-old woman inside her apartment, the Lima Police Department reported.

There were signs of foul play at the scene, police reported.

Clark’s boyfriend, who police have not named, quickly became a suspect. He was arrested on suspicion of murder, police reported.

The man is being held in the Allen County jail.

Meanwhile, Clark’s body was sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, police reported.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_PoliceTape.jpg