Police hunt burglars who stole Lima family’s Christmas presents

LIMA — When Christy Colley woke to unfamiliar sounds on the first floor of her home in the middle of the night Wednesday she did not find Santa Claus coming down the chimney.

Instead, the single mother of three found three thugs running from her home at 2 a.m. stealing the Christmas presents she bought for her children.

“At first I was scared and then I was like so upset. How do you take something from children?” she said. “It’s taking it straight from a child and it was intentional.”

Colley, who works 50 hours a week to support her children, stood in shock as she watched the burglars run away with the presents in garbage bags that were under the tree.

“I work really hard,” she said.

Now, she is left with trying to find a way to give her children some type of Christmas.

She has two girls ages 16 and 10, and a 15-year-old son.

One of the presents was a hover board. She wanted to give her eldest daughter clothes and makeup. Her other two wanted a Minecraft video game. She wanted to get her 10-year-old daughter baby dolls, and Xbox video games for her 15-year-old son.

Later in the day, Colley’s youngest called concerned about the missing presents after hearing it from her aunt, Colley’s sister. As it turns out, the youngest had just bought presents days earlier for family members at the Santa shop at her school, Colley said as she wiped away tears.

“She called me crying because none of us were going to get the presents she picked out,” Colley said.

Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte said Christmastime burglaries are, unfortunately, common. It’s something police officials see carried out often by someone trying to support a drug habit.

“They know there are more presents in the houses so these drug addicts are hitting more houses this time of year,” Stechschulte said.

The burglars left Colley’s home on Broadway running north toward Kibby Street. Investigators have no suspects.

Officals were asking anyone with information on the burglary to call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or send a private message through the Lima Police Department Facebook page.

Police officials were working with Crime Victims Services to try to buy presents and possibly replace what was stolen from Colley’s home. Anyone wanting to make a donation or help can call Crime Victims Services at 419-222-8666.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

