National Bank building project gets over $2 million tax credit

LIMA — Efforts to renovate the National Bank Building, 43 Town Square, into market-rate and low-income apartments continued to progress, with the project clearing what could be argued was its greatest hurdle Tuesday.

The Ohio Development Services Agency awarded more than $2.35 million in Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits to the $19.1 million project Tuesday, part of $22.8 million in total tax credits spread over 18 projects encompassing 33 buildings across the state. The project has also received a 10-year, $800,000 tax credit from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency

Headed by the Westerville-based Woda Group, the project would rehabilitate the long-empty building to house commercial space on the main floor along with 47 apartments in the rest of the structure. By working to preserve historic features of the building, such as decorative windows, plaster, wood trim and marble floors, the group was able to secure the tax credits.

“It was a very important factor in whether or not the project could be completed,” Lima Community Development Director Susan Crotty said. “So we were very pleased to hear the news.”

The next step, Crotty said, is securing the $500,000 in HOME funds used by the city to jump-start the project.

“In order to get construction underway, we need to complete that,” she said. “Because those are federal funds, there will definitely be a process we need to follow.”

The Woda Group said in September that it is hopeful that construction will begin the middle of next year.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

