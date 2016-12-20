Woman finds solace in visits from cardinal

PANDORA — There is an old wive’s tale that says, “A cardinal is a representative of a loved one who has passed. When you see one, it means they are visiting you. They usually show up when you most need them or miss them. They also make an appearance during times of celebration as well as despair to let you know they will always be with you.”

Penny Freewalt-Hazelton has never been one to claim to be superstitious. However, she is reconsidering that notion after recent happenings at her home in rural Pandora.

In late October, a cardinal began to show up at Hazelton’s home. The bird sits at one of two windows in a room that Hazelton and her sister-in-law work out of with a home business. The bird pecks at the window to get the ladies’ attention on a daily basis.

It was soon after when Hazelton began to explain her experience with others, who informed her of the old saying. It didn’t take Hazelton and her sister-in-law, Dawn Joseph, too long to make a conclusion.

“I think it is her mom,” Joseph said.

Hazelton’s mother, Vicki E. Stoker, died of a massive heart attack at the young age of 51 in June 2004. Hazelton recalls her mother fondly and has missed her every day since. Hazelton showed pictures of the last time her and her mother went to get pictures taken together. They went to Glamour Shots, and Hazelton’s mother wore a red top and had jet black hair, resembling the colors of the cardinal.

If they had any doubt at all, Hazelton said those doubts were quickly discarded less than a week ago. While cooking in the kitchen, she heard a pecking coming from the garage of her home, the opposite end of the house that the bird usually shows up at. Amazingly, the bird had found its way into the garage and was pecking at a window from the inside. Hazelton walked up to the bird, which crawled willingly into her hands. She quickly took a picture with the bird before releasing it back outside.

The bird has also pecked at other windows periodically around the house, including her son’s room, and the living room as they watch television.

“I think he was telling my son to get his butt out of bed,” Hazelton said jokingly. “I keep waiting for it to dive bomb my husband, too.”

Hazelton said the family has went through a few family crises lately, including one that has brought three of her young grandchildren to live with her. She said she feels her mom is trying to tell her everything is going to be OK.

“I think it is Mom,” Hazelton said. “Seeing the bird every day has brightened things up around here. We talk about it often and it is a part of everyday life now.”

This cardinal, which has been visiting Penny Freewalt-Hazelton for nearly two months, skipped right into her hands, when she went to free it from her garage.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

