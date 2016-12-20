Empty Stocking: Mom struggles through pain, tears, for kids’ Christmas

Yvonne’s life is the definition of a conundrum.

She can’t work to her fullest capabilities because of torn cartilage in both knees and a torn right Achilles tendon. And she can’t tend to those painful ailments because she can’t be out of work long enough to let them heal.

“I gotta have the surgery,” she said. “Some days, I’m barely walking. But I can’t have no income.”

So Yvonne, 43, struggles in the murky middle, working 30 hours a week, too much work some weeks for her body and never enough work for her and the three children she still has at home, ages 8, 9 and 10.

“Sometimes, there are days when my kids ain’t got nothing to eat,” she said, her eyes filling with tears. They caught on the long false eyelashes she wore, a small effort toward pretty that was in sharp contrast to the dark circles under her eyes. “I come and take care of people and they got food and stuff. And then I go home to no food. No this, no that.”

She paused and pressed her palms to her eyes.

“I’m just tired of cryin,’” she said.

She brightened when she talked about her children. They love sports. “Football, soccer, basketball,” Yvonne said. “My daughter wants a basketball hoop for Christmas.” And they’re crazy for music. Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kanye, Chris Brown. … Everything.” she said.

She sat straighter in her chair, too, when she talked about her home, a rented house she and her children moved into last October with the help of a church group. Before the place near Cook Park, on Lima’s south side, Yvonne and her three youngsters were sleeping in an older daughter’s car.

“I was in an abusive relationship. I had to leave,” she said. She lived with an aunt for a time, “but she made us feel uncomfortable. She put us out.”

She’s got a refrigerator and a stove in her new home, but not much else in the way of furnishings. Or Christmas gifts, either.

“I gotta pay the rent, I don’t have money for Christmas,” she said.

That’s where she’s hoping The Lima News’ Empty Stocking Fund will help.

“People just don’t know, because I’ll be smiling when I go to work. They just think, ‘She’s fine, she’s taking care of everything,’” Yvonne said. “I help people, but I need help, too.”

Her voice dropped to a low, determined rumble.

“I’m gonna get out of this bind one day,” she said.

