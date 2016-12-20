Allen SWCD, commissioners examine stormwater management plan

LIMA — The Allen Soil and Water Conservation District held a public hearing Tuesday at the Allen County Commissioners Office to outline its updated stormwater management plan before submitting the plan to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The plan was first put in place in 2003 for urbanized areas surrounding the city of Lima, covering areas such as American, Bath and Shawnee townships and the village of Elida. Urbanized areas in Sugar Creek Township, as well as the village of Cairo, are exempt from the plan.

Outlined in the plan were control measures meant to reduce pollutant runoff into stormwater drains and ditches in the county, covering such areas as fostering public education and involvement in mitigation, such as the Ottawa River Cleanup, detection and elimination of discharges, controlling runoff from construction sites and other pollution prevention initiatives.

“A lot of hard work has gone into it by [Allen SWCD stormwater program coordinator] Beth [Seibert] and the committee, and we appreciate all of that,” Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan said. “It will be in front of the board of commissioners if not next week, then the following week for consideration before being sent off to the EPA.”

While the SWCD is requesting some items to be removed from the plan, such as removing a measure requiring the posting of notifications on a no longer used village of Elida newsletter, none of the requests would create a substantive change in the overall execution of the plan.

More information on the stormwater management plan can be found by contacting Allen SWCD at 419-223-0040, ext. 3. Seibert could not be reached for comment.

Proposal goes to EPA

