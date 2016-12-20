Allen East voters to decide on renewal levy

HARROD — The Allen East school board approved a motion to renew a longtime general fund levy on the May ballot.

Allen East school district voters will vote to approve a 2.6-mill levy in May. The levy generates about $330,000 annually and can be used for any expenses encountered by the district.

Superintendent Mel Rentschler was optimistic about the levy’s chances. The renewal, if approved, would be good for five years.

“It has always passed in the past,” Rentschler said. “Residents in the school district are generally very supportive of the district.”

The levy was initially approved as an emergency levy by voters in 1994. The levy is set to expire at the end of this school year. The new levy would take effect for the 2017-18 school year.

Putting the levy on in May would give the district two shots at it if it would not pass. The school board could elect to put the levy on the ballot again in November before the levy would expire.

At the approximate rate, the levy would cost a taxpayer $260 annually for a 100,000 home.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.