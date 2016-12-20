Medical marijuana public input meetings set for Thursday

LIMA — The Ohio Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee is seeking public input as to how to implement the recently signed law permitting medical marijuana use in Ohio. To that end, a series of public meetings will take place at the Lima Public Library, giving area residents the chance to learn more about current recommendations for medical marijuana use and offer suggestions.

The first meeting will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday with a second running from 6 to 7:45 p.m. in the library book room. Other meetings will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 4 in the book room and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 7 in basement room 2.