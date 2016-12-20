Education Roundup

Shawnee Optimists honor students

LIMA — The Student of Honor and Achievement banquet was held Dec. 14 at the Old Barn Out Back sponsored by the Shawnee Optimist Club. The club honors students who closely follow the intent of the Shawnee Optimist Creed and serve their communities as well as doing their best.

The following students were honored from Apollo Career Center, Lima Central Catholic, Perry High School and Shawnee High School:

Apollo Career Center: Adam Carver; Hannah Dunahay; Bethanie Stalnaker; Jessica Stanley and Alyssa Vore.

Lima Central Catholic High School: Shannon Daley; Alexandria Evans; Brenna Smith; Madison Stolly and Atticus Williams.

Perry High School: E’Nautica Crockett; Cassie DeMoss; Amondre Knuckles; Taylor Miller and Kristy Perry.

Shawnee High School: Drew Ambroza; Rachel Ballinger; Rachel Brogee; Cheryl Mulready and Lauren Richardson.

New Knoxville honors spelling bee champions

NEW KNOXVILLE — Students in grades four through eight competed in the New Knoxville Local Spelling Bee.

Seventh-grader Joelle DeLisle took first place; seventh-grader Nick Tinnerman took second place and seventh-grader Jessica Miltner, placed third.

Joelle will move on to the regional spelling bee.

Elida High School introduces “Grit9 Design”

ELIDA — Elida High School computer science teacher, Mark Suter, is introducing his students to real-world business. His students are learning modern computer technology skills and offering these services to the local community. The student business, “Grit9 Design” is offering web-design, high-quality photo scanning and VHS to DVD conversion services to area residents and businesses. The students are also blogging, learning game design and using virtual reality in the classroom.

To contact Grit9 Design about its services, email: [email protected] , on Twitter @grit9design, its website: Grit9.com or Suter at [email protected]

Crestview Elementary presents Christmas concert

CONVOY — Crestview Elementary presented its annual Christmas play during two performances on Dec. 8. This year’s show, “Christmas Extravaganza” showcased students from the first, second and third grades and was directed by elementary school music teacher Lindsey Newlove.

The cast included Lincoln Smith, Caroline Marks, Rylie Gallaway, Violet Dirr, Jacob Heth, Emily Lichtle, John Forwerck, Owen Heckler, Chloe Nielsen, Camren Castle, McKenna Brummette, Luke Eggleston, Lulu Ross, Makinzee Williamson, Lillie Best, Huxley Grose, Kenzie Heffner, Jacob Schumm, Haley McCoy, Eliza Reinhart, Madilynn Springer, Mathew Dealey, Avery Leatherman, Brayden Wallace, Cole Story, Haillie Bladen and Hayden Perrott, along with supporting roles from various first, second and third grade students. The Crestview Elementary Bell Choir and first, second and third grade choirs also performed.

DVDs of the play are available to purchase for $5 each. Contact the Crestview Elementary office at 419-749-9100.

Van Wert High School hosts Robotics Competition

VAN WERT — Van Wert High School has been chosen to host the Northwest Ohio Regional Robotics Competition on Jan. 28. The added financial support from the University of Northwestern Ohio will help fund the event.

As part of the sponsorship, UNOH will have a booth set up at the competition to provide information about its programs to students and the public. UNOH recently launched its associate degree program in Robotics and Automation Technology.

Van Wert High School’s Robotics Club gives students the opportunity to participate in an academic club that incorporates science, technology, engineering and mathematics to solve a complex season-long project. The team will be competing in Dayton, Cincinnati, Van Wert, Griffith, Indiana, and hopefully super-regionals in Iowa and World Championships in Missouri.

Elida Swim Team hosts fundraiser

ELIDA — The Elida Swim Team is hosting a fundraiser.

The public is welcome to visit Lu Lu’s Diners to support the Elida High School Swim Team from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday when 100 percent of children’s meals and 10 percent of adult meals all morning long will benefit the Elida High School Swim Team. This offer is good at the following three locations: 2114 Spencerville Road, Lima; 114 East College Ave., Bluffton and 1321 Bellefontaine Ave., Lima.

In addition, children’s meals include a photo with Santa, a snowman/reindeer pancakes with breakfast meat is $5.

Minster Schools participate in Red Wagon Campaign

MINSTER — The Red Wagon Campaign, benefiting the patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital was featured at Minster schools this Christmas season. Through the generosity of local businesses and donors, 10 Red Wagons have been given to the Youth Leadership Association of Minster High School to be filled by the students, faculty and community with toys and gifts for the patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Rosie Westerbeck, a high school freshman in 2013, founded the Red Wagon Campaign to benefit the patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Miracle Network. In 2013, four wagons were filled with gifts and were donated to the Dayton Children’s Hospital. Now as a senior, Chairman Rosie Westerbeck, in conjunction with the Minster Youth Leadership Association and fellow chairmen Ava Goebel and Colleen Jutte, have brought the Red Wagon Campaign to the Minster Community.

The Red Wagon Campaign runs through Thursday.

To get involved, purchase a toy or activity for the children, then drop them off at one of the Red Wagon locations. Wagons are located at Minster Jr./Sr. High School, Minster Elementary School, The Looking Glass Salon and Westy’s Signature Flooring.

High school choirs unite to support Heartbeat of Lima

LIMA — From Dec. 5 through Dec. 7, members of 25 area high school choirs were invited to bring baby items and monetary donations to the TV-44 studios during the taping of Holiday Music Festival. As a result, $593 in cash and four boxes of food and baby supplies were gathered for Lima’s crisis pregnancy center.

Schools participating in the Each One Bring One Fundraising Drive included: Elida, Waynesfield, Delphos St. John, Ottawa, Botkins, Van Wert, New Bremen, Spencerville, Kalida, Leipsic, Columbus Grove and Lincolnview.

View these featured school as well as 13 additional schools during the 2016 Holiday Music Festival on TV-44. Air dates and times: Saturday: 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. and Sunday, 7 a.m. and noon.