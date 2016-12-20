No discipline for Lima officers accused of excessive force against pregnant woman

LIMA — No officer involved in the arrest of a pregnant woman earlier this year will face disciplinary action, even though she alleged excessive force, Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin said Tuesday.

Martin found officers acted within their boundaries when arresting Brittany Osberry on Aug. 10.

Osberry said she disagrees with Martin’s findings, as does her attorney, Ken Rexford. The NAACP local chapter has called for the termination of both officers, Mark Frysinger and Aaron Montgomery.

Rexford said the video speaks for itself and shows Osberry pulling up to a house at 516 S. Pine St., Lima. Officers quickly approach her, pulled her from the vehicle and assaulted her, he said.

Rexford said the video clearly shows she never resisted the arrest by officers.

Rexford also said officers zapped her with a Taser in the abdomen, despite her warnings she was pregnant.

Martin’s view of the video is much different than Rexford’s. He said officers were at a house where a man involved in a shooting earlier in the day was hiding. When Osberry pulled into the driveway, officers had no idea who she was or why she was there. Officers left places of cover to go out in the open to determine why Osberry was there.

She did not comply with commands of officers to leave and tried to resist arrest by twisting, turning and hitting an officer, Martin said.

Martin also did not find that Frysinger intentionally lied in his police report that said she got out of her vehicle instead of what the video showed, with Frysinger opening the door and pulling her out.

File photo | The Lima News NAACP President Ron Fails, left, speaks with Brittany Osberry during an October press conference.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]