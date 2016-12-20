Obamacare supporters protest at Jordan’s Lima office

LIMA — A small group of protesters braved cold winds Tuesday to voice their displeasure with Republicans’ efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, saying it helped bring patient protections that would be lost should the law be scrapped.

Sponsored by MoveOn.org, the group held signs saying, “Don’t take away my Obamacare, Medicare and Medicaid” in front of the West Elm Street office of U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, cheering in approval as someone in the group would speak against efforts to tear down the nearly seven-year-old law.

“We are here today to speak out in defense of our healthcare,” protester Jim Bode said, “to warn those who would seek to repeal or reduce our health care of the dangers they are bringing to the system, but more importantly of the dangers to literally millions of Americans, too many of whom will die if the repeals and cuts being discussed are carried out.”

A small group of protesters protested in front of U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s office in Lima on Tuesday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_News-22.jpg A small group of protesters protested in front of U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan’s office in Lima on Tuesday. Craig Kelly | The Lima News

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

