Shawnee police investigate counterfeit money

LIMA — The Shawnee Township Police Department is searching for a man who passed counterfeit money at Rite Aid at Breese and Shawnee roads.

The crime happened at 2:30 p.m. Monday when a man entered the store and paid for pre-paid credit cards with $10 to $100 bills. The money passed the test of running a detection pen over, but closer inspection later showed the money lacked several indicators that proved the money was counterfeit, Shawnee police reported.

Anyone with information on the man who passed the money should contact police at 419-227-1115.