Police calls

1100 block of North Main Street, Lima — Police were called Sunday to handle a domestic violence incident.

9100 block of Mericle Road, Fort Jennings — A deputy took a report Sunday from a man who said his credit card was used without his permission.

Napoleon Road and Interstate 75, Beaverdam — A deputy came across two juveniles Friday consuming alcohol.

Elida and North Cable roads, Lima — A deputy found a person in possession of drugs Friday during a traffic stop.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.