Groups threaten to sue US EPA over Lake Erie’s toxic algae

TOLEDO — Several environmental groups are threatening to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it doesn’t begin taking a bigger role in trying to clean up Lake Erie’s harmful algae.

The groups said Tuesday they want the EPA to designate the western part of the lake as an impaired watershed and pave the way for stricter pollution controls.

The potentially toxic algae in the shallowest of the Great Lakes pose a threat to drinking water supplies and fish and other wildlife.

Earlier this year, Michigan designated its sliver of Lake Erie as impaired. Ohio has resisted doing the same for all of its section.

The environmental groups say the EPA needs to step in and take control under the Clean Water Act.

A message seeking comment was left with the EPA.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Ohio-8.jpg