Monitor takes issue with Cleveland police body camera policy

CLEVELAND — The head of a team overseeing Cleveland’s police reform agreement is taking issue with parts of the department’s policies on using body cameras.

Cleveland.com reports the federal monitor raised concerns about several parts of the body camera policies but recommended that a judge approve the rest of those policies.

The monitor says officers should be wearing body cameras while working secondary jobs, such as security at professional sporting events, just as they do on regular shifts. He says not doing so detracts from the transparency that’s being fostered.

He also took issue with policies on viewing the footage. He says the monitoring team is awaiting the department’s new use-of-force policy before determining how and when officers are allowed to view footage if they’re the subject of a use-of-force investigation.

