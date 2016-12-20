Latest suit against DuPont linking C8 to cancer goes to jury

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man who says he got testicular cancer because of a chemical used to make Teflon is the latest plaintiff to have his case against DuPont Co. considered by a jury in federal court.

The Columbus Dispatch reports jurors in Columbus are deliberating after a four-week trial in the case of a Washington County resident, Kenneth Vigneron Sr. It’s among 3,000 lawsuits against DuPont by Ohio and West Virginia residents.

At issue is a chemical known as C8 that was emitted by a plant near Parkersburg, West Virginia. Vigneron’s attorney argued DuPont knew the chemical could cause cancer.

DuPont’s lawyers say Vigneron’s attorneys haven’t proved C8 causes cancer and that the company spent significant money and time creating a system to capture and recycle C8, succeeding in 2002.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Ohio-6.jpg