Dayton man jailed in boy’s fatal beating died of drug overdose

DAYTON — A coroner’s office says an Ohio man who pleaded guilty in the beating death of his girlfriend’s 19-month-old son died of an accidental drug overdose while in jail.

Dustin Rybak, of Dayton, was sentenced in March to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter.

The 28-year-old Rybak was found unresponsive in a jail cell in November and died at a hospital. The Montgomery County coroner’s office said Monday that Rybak died of intoxication from the painkiller fentanyl.

Prosecutors charged Rybak in the 2013 death of Takota Hasty, who was hospitalized with bruises, abrasions and burn marks and later died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Takota’s mother also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and received six years in prison.

