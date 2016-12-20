Allen County JFS considers changing location

LIMA — With the Allen County Department of Job and Family Services’ 10-year building lease set to expire a the end of March, the department is hoping to consider a variety of options for space, whether it is staying at its current South Dixie Highway location or finding somewhere new to call home.

Allen County Commissioners approved a measure Tuesday allowing the department to advertise for requests for proposals for either leasing a space or building one to suit their needs.

“We’re hoping to see what’s out there in terms of cost, purposes and things like that,” Allen County JFS business administrator John Folk said.

This process does not preclude staying where they are, Folk said, depending on how the bids would come in.

“Certainly, our current landlords can submit a proposal, as well,” he said. “We’ll look at all proposals and see what is best for us and best for meeting the needs of our clients.”

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

