Police: Dayton officer struck on I-75 in stable condition

DAYTON — Officials say the Dayton police officer injured last week when he and another man were struck by a motorist on Interstate 75 remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say Officer Byron Branch was outside of his cruiser at a crash scene near the I-75 and U.S. 35 Route interchange in Dayton when a driver lost control and struck the rookie officer’s vehicle around 11:50 p.m. Friday.

Branch’s cruiser crushed him along with a semitrailer driver involved in the prior crash.

Chief Richard Biehl says a fellow Dayton officer rushed to provide aid to Branch and the man. The officer used his uniform to apply a tourniquet to the unconscious and bleeding Branch, saving his life.

Both Branch and the semi driver are being treated at Miami Valley Hospital.

