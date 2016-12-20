Unemployment rates down again in Lima region

LIMA — Unemployment rates are down in the Lima region for the second-straight month and for the third time in the last four months, according to figures released Tuesday morning by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Allen County’s rate in November dipped to 4.5 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from October and equal to last year. Most area counties saw their unemployment rates drop by 0.2 percentage points.

The lowest rate in the state remained in Mercer County, at 2.8 percent. The region has four of the eight lowest unemployment rates in the state, thanks to Mercer County, Putnam County (3.1 percent unemployment), Hancock County (3.2) and Auglaize County (3.4 percent).

