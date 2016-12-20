Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

The following individuals were indicted Dec. 14 by the Putnam County Grand Jury.

Brian L. Graziani, 44, 24165 Elliott Road, Defiance; trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine) with specification and possession of drugs (methamphetamine).

Lawrence D. Lewis, 53, 1005 Jackson St., Defiance; trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine) with specification and possession of drugs (methamphetamine).

Nicole L. Stewart, 36, 221 N. Cherry St., Apt. B, Bryan; trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine) with specification, two counts possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and possession of drugs (marijuana).

Ashley N. Montgomery, 27, 204 Candlewood Drive, Richmond, Ky.; possession of drugs (heroin).

Scott J. Miller, 51, 844 N. Clinton St., Lot B-33, Defiance; possession of drugs (oxycodone), possession of drugs (amphetamine), possession of drugs (clonazepam), possession of drugs (methamphetamine), possession of prescription drug, possession of firearm, having weapons under disability, speed, and driving under suspension.

Luis A. Puga, 27, 848 Bussell Road, Bakersfield, Calif.; possession of drugs (methamphetamine).

Trenton M. Holloway, 26, 628 W. Elm St., Lima; possession of drugs (crack/cocaine) and trafficking in drugs (crack/cocaine).

Daniel L. Bixler, 55, 162½ W. Main St., Ottawa; domestic violence and assault.

Christina R. Hemker, 28, 21219 State Route 81, Spencerville; burglary and theft.

Anthony K. Cook, 35, 1010 Faurot Ave., Lima; possession of drugs (heroin).

Anthony R. Spangler, 22, 304 E. Sycamore St., Columbus Grove; theft of a credit card.

Peggy S. Menke, 48, 260 N. Water St., Fort Jennings; possession of drugs (heroin).

Joseph M. Litten, 32, 14314 Road U13, Columbus Grove; possession of drugs (cocaine).

Dec. 9

Randolph Kinder, 48, 401 E. Cherry St., North Baltimore, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for violating the terms of supervision. The violations included using cocaine on Sept. 8. He was given credit for 507 days served. He was originally convicted of illegal manufacture of drugs (attempt).

Dec. 12

Russell G. Ellis, 19, 1009 Grant St., Lima, was sentenced to 120 days in jail for grand theft. He was given credit for 76 days served, and placed on three years community control. He must undergo drug and alcohol use monitoring and treatment, and obtain employment. He was also sentenced to 90 days in jail on obstructing official business, with 60 days suspended. The sentence was ordered to be served concurrently and he was credit for 30 days served.

Melissa M. Halker, 37, 2868 Stelzer Road, Columbus, was sentenced to 10 days jail for possession of drugs (heroin). She was placed on three years community control and given credit for one day served. The sentence was ordered to be served concurrent to a sentence in Hardin County. She must undergo drug assessment and treatment and drug and alcohol use monitoring, and obtain employment. A charge of endangering children was dismissed.

Tiffany N. Schoepfle, 26, 804 S. Oak St., Ottawa, was sentence to 145 days jail for possession of drugs (heroin). She was given credit for 145 days served and placed on three years community control. She must undergo drug and alcohol using monitoring, obtain employment, have only one medical care provider and one pharmacy. A charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed.

Marcia M. Zeller, Defiance, was granted a divorce from James V. Zeller, Ottawa. They were married Jan. 28, 1995 in Ottawa, and have no children.

Dec. 15

Donald E. Schulte, 22, 5979 Road 18, Continental, was sentenced to 36 months in prison and 18 months in prison for violating the terms of supervision. The violations include using marijuana, methamphetamines and cocaine on Nov. 21. He was given credit for a total of 761 days served and placed on three years community control. The sentence was ordered to be served concurrent. He was originally convicted of failure to register as a sex offender and illegal assembly or possession of chemical for manufacture of drugs.

Cody L. Burgei, Oakwood, and Brittany N. Burgei, Continental, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married July 6, 2013, in Ottoville, and have no children.

Christopher Hernandez, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Lauren Hernandez, Leipsic. They were married June 30, 2001, in Leipsic, and have two children.

Amy M. Resler, Ottawa, and Joshua K. Resler, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married May 26, 2012, in Ottawa, and have no children.

New Cases

Laura M. Schumacher, Columbus Grove, and Anthony L. Schumacher, Columbus Grove; dissolution of marriage with children.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Dec. 8

Daniel J. Babyak, 34, 567 Harness Drive, Adrian, Mich., pleaded no contest to telecommunication harassment and was found guilty. Sentence: 180 days jail, suspended, $250 fine, complete a mental health assessment and no contact with victim for two years. A charge of aggravated menacing was dismissed.

Anthony J. Kelly, 22, E 203 Road 16 C, Holgate, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, $250 fine, one-year license suspension, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP. A charge of improper lane usage was dismissed.

Stacey L. Gossard, 40, 308 E. Pearl St., Beaverdam, pleaded guilty to an amended offense of no operator’s license. Sentence: $150 fine. A charge of fictitious plates was dismissed.

Dec. 12

Andrea L. Gossard, 24, 1265 N. Defiance St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to OVI. Sentence: 180 days jail, 177 days jail, $750 fine, $375 suspended, one year license suspension, complete a mental health assessment, with credit for three days jail upon completion of DIP.

Dec. 13

Sheryl L. Okuley, 49, 415 W. Fourth St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of permitting an unlicensed driver. Sentence: $250 fine.

Brandt A. Follas, 19, 133 Charles St., Vaughnsville, pleaded guilty to drug abuse/possession. Sentence: $150 fine. He also was fined $150 for drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 15

Jerel A. Tousley, 40, 206 Walnut St., Oakwood, pleaded no contest to driving under FRA/noncompliance and was found guilty. Sentence: $250 fine. He was also fined $50 for fictitious registration.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Dec. 14

Tawa Tree Service, Inc., Ottawa, default judgment v. JK Trucking, Fort Wayne, Ind., $273.52, plus interest and costs.

Credit Acceptance. Corp., Columbus, default judgment v. Moises Rodriguez, Leipsic, $8,206.36, plus interest and costs.

Credit Acceptance. Corp., Columbus, default judgment v. Deanna Gibson, Ottawa, $4,360.10, plus interest and costs.

LVNV Funding, LLC, Greenville, S.C, default judgment v. James Picklesimer, Columbus Grove, $2,117.31, plus interest and costs.

Dec. 15

Credit Acceptance. Corp., Columbus, default judgment v. Melissa Vogt, Continental, $5,722.38, plus interest and costs.

Bank of America, Newark, Del., default judgment v. Cathy R. Sanchez, Leipsic, $2,728.59, plus interest and costs.

Lima Pathological Associates, default judgment v. Patrick G. Finn, Fort Jennings, and Tonya R. Finn, Fort Jennings, $280, plus interest and costs.